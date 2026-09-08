'12 Of 15 Demands Accepted': Minister Uday Samant Urges Manoj Jarange Patil To Call Off His Hunger Strike |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday appealed to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil to call off his indefinite hunger strike, saying the state government has accepted 12 of the community's 15 demands and is working to address the remaining issues.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai alongside BJP MLC Prasad Lad, Samant said the government was also reviewing the implementation of demands that had already been accepted.

“We are requesting him to call off his hunger strike. However, while making this request, to inspect how the accepted demands of the Maratha community are being implemented, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and our other Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Vahini, have directed the two of us to go to the Commissionerate and review the situation,” Samant said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Maratha activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike over Maratha reservation, Minister Uday Samant says, "We are requesting him to call off his hunger strike. However, while making this request, to inspect how the accepted demands of the Maratha community are… pic.twitter.com/MPDT1Vzxqy — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2026

12 of 15 demands accepted

Samant claimed that 12 of the 15 demands raised by the Maratha community had been accepted by the state government, while the remaining three involved judicial issues for which the government needed more time.

He said that if Jarange granted the government the required time to address the remaining issues, there would be no reason for the agitation to continue.

“The point is that since 2014, Devendra Fadnavis started providing reservation to the Maratha community. After 2019, when Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of the state, the demands of the Maratha community were accepted then as well,” Samant said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Maratha activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike over Maratha reservation, Minister Uday Samant says, "... The point is that since 2014, Devendra Fadnavis started providing reservation to the Maratha community. After 2019, when Eknath Shinde became the Chief… pic.twitter.com/eaELm52i5T — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2026

He further maintained that the government continues to work towards addressing the demands of the Maratha community and said repeatedly putting pressure on the administration was not appropriate.

Government working on remaining issues

Furthermore, Lad, who was also present, has asserted that the government had fulfilled 12 demands and was working on issues where the community remained dissatisfied.

“Out of the demands made by the Maratha community, we have fulfilled 12 demands. We are trying to address and satisfy any issues where contentment has not yet been achieved. When we work on this as a government, neither Devendra Fadnavis nor Eknath Shinde acts by making false promises; whatever was committed to be delivered has been provided,” Lad said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Maratha activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike over Maratha reservation, BJP MLC Prasad Lad says, "... Out of the demands made by the Maratha community, we have fulfilled 12 demands. We are trying to address and satisfy any issues where contentment has not… pic.twitter.com/LZGDeEef7g — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2026

Jarange Patil's health deteriorates

Meanwhile, the appeals follow as reports suggested that Jarange Patil's health had deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, earlier in the day.

Doctors reportedly administered intravenous (IV) fluids after his blood sugar level dropped and he experienced dizziness. A medical examination reportedly found that Jarange had lost nearly seven kg due to the hunger strike.

After learning about his deteriorating condition, Samant and Lad spoke to Jarange over the phone and urged him to accept medical treatment while assuring him that the government was working to address the community's demands.

Following their appeal, Jarange agreed to receive medical treatment and IV fluids. However, he has not called off his indefinite hunger strike and remains firm on his demands.

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