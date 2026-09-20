11,280 Ganesh Idols Immersed Across Panvel Municipal Corporation Areas As Civic Body Ensures Eco-Friendly Celebrations | AI

Around 11,280 household and public Ganesh idols were immersed in a planned and peaceful manner across Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel and Kharghar wards and the Navade sub-division on Sunday, with the Panvel Municipal Corporation making arrangements at 106 immersion points.

Civic Body Creates 106 Immersion Points Across Areas

The civic body said the immersions were carried out in a devotional atmosphere while measures were taken to facilitate an environment-friendly celebration under the ‘Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha’ campaign launched as part of the Majhi Vasundhara 7.0 initiative.

Of the 106 immersion points arranged by the civic body’s construction department, 29 were natural immersion sites and 77 were artificial ponds. The sites were equipped with security personnel, electricity, CCTV cameras, stages and towers, tables and chairs, public address systems, nirmalya collection urns and life jackets.

Multiple Departments Coordinate Immersion Arrangements

The civic body coordinated preparations through its construction, health, electrical, licensing, stores, transport, medical and environment departments. NGOs and social organisations also assisted the municipal administration.

Municipal officials and elected representatives visited immersion sites to monitor arrangements and ensure smooth operations. Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale inspected several locations, while additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, ward officers, engineers and other officials were deployed across the immersion sites.

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Emergency Teams Deployed For Crowd Management

The fire brigade, traffic police, electrical and construction departments, solid waste and health teams, sanitation and health inspectors, cleaning staff and police personnel were deployed at the immersion points for crowd management, safety and cleanliness.

The municipal medical and health department also provided first-aid facilities at each immersion location.

As part of its effort to encourage environmentally responsible celebrations, the civic body felicitated citizens who immersed their Ganesh idols in artificial ponds by presenting them with appreciation certificates.

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