11 Dead, One Critical In Deadly Accident On Kalyan-Murbad Road; Horrifying Visuals Show Mangled Vehicle After Crash |

Kalyan: In a devastating road accident on Monday morning, at least 11 people lost their lives while one person sustained critical injuries after a Mixer truck collided with an Eco passenger car near Rayate bridge on the Kalyan–Murbad road.

The accident occurred around 11:30 am when the Eeco car, carrying 12 passengers and heading towards Murbad, reportedly crashed into the dumper near Kalyan. The impact was so severe that most occupants died on the spot, leaving the vehicle completely mangled.

Upon receiving information, the Titwala police rushed to the scene and initiated rescue and investigation operations. The injured victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Details On The Crash

The accident occurred on a bridge over the Ulhas River, where ongoing road widening and concretisation work is underway. Locals rushed to the spot immediately after the collision and helped rescue the injured passengers trapped inside the wreckage.

The van was carrying around 10 to 11 passengers, many of whom were found in a critical condition. The injured were pulled out of the damaged vehicle and rushed to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident took place due to a head-on collision between the van and the cement mixer. The force of the crash was such that the passenger vehicle was reduced to scrap within moments.

The Kalyan-Murbad stretch of the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar highway where the accident occurred, has been under rapid development, with road expansion and concretisation work in progress. While this has improved travel speed, locals have raised concerns about increasing accidents due to overspeeding and loss of vehicle control on newly opened sections.

Police and traffic officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and cleared the damaged vehicles from the road to restore traffic movement. Authorities are expected to launch a detailed investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash.