108-Foot Neelkanth Varni Statue Consecrated At Akshardham, Delhi; Called World’s Tallest ‘One-Foot-Standing’ Murti

In a significant spiritual milestone, a 108-foot-tall statue of Neelkanth Varni has been consecrated at Swaminarayan Akshardham, Delhi, marking what is being described as the world’s tallest “one-foot-standing” murti. |

Mumbai: In a significant spiritual milestone, a 108-foot-tall statue of Neelkanth Varni has been consecrated at Swaminarayan Akshardham, Delhi, marking what is being described as the world’s tallest “one-foot-standing” murti. The consecration ceremony, known as the Murti Pratishtha Mahotsav, took place over two days and drew thousands of devotees from across India and abroad.

Statue Depicts Youthful Ascetic in Meditation

The statue represents the youthful ascetic form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, depicting Neelkanth Varni in deep meditation while standing on one leg—a powerful symbol of devotion, renunciation, and spiritual discipline. The form commemorates his extraordinary seven-year pilgrimage across India, which he undertook at the age of 11.

The consecration ceremony was conducted under the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. The rituals commenced at 6:00 a.m. on March 26 and were performed with strict adherence to ancient Vedic traditions. Around 300 sadhus from India and overseas participated, adding to the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Devotees Gather in Traditional Attire

The Akshardham complex witnessed a large gathering of devotees, including men, women and children dressed in traditional attire. The atmosphere was marked by devotional songs, Vedic chants and collective prayers, creating a sense of reverence and spiritual unity.

The two-day Mahotsav began on March 25 with a global peace yagna attended by thousands. The following day, the main consecration ceremony featured the ceremonial application of a sacred tilak to the statue at a height of 108 feet, a moment that devotees described as deeply moving.

Mahant Swami Maharaj Hails ‘Most Beautiful’ Murti

Speaking after the ceremony, Mahant Swami Maharaj described the murti as “the most beautiful”, expressing hope that it would spread peace across the world. He added that visitors seeking darshan of Neelkanth Varni would imbibe universal virtues and find spiritual fulfilment.

The event was supported by extensive efforts from sadhus, volunteers and devotees, who managed logistics, rituals and hospitality for the large gathering. Their coordinated efforts ensured the smooth execution of the celebrations.

The Neelkanth Varni murti is expected to serve as an enduring symbol of faith, inspiring future generations to pursue a life rooted in discipline, devotion and higher ideals, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a statement.With the installation of the towering statue, Akshardham further reinforces its status as a global centre for spirituality and culture, the organisation added.

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