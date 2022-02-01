107 inmates of Kalyan district jail get spectacles to see the world again

Kalyan: Inmates at Aadharwadi jail or Kalyan district jail in Kalyan can now see much better with spectacles provided by the authorities with the help of Non-government organizations. The authorities claim the inmates can now read newspapers, books or do any odd job to pass time inside the jail.

The jail authorities along with a non-government organisation Sant Nirankari Mission and doctors from KEM hospital in Mumbai had organised an eye and health checkup camp on January 24 inside the jail. "As per the order from the superior's and the requirements of the inmates we organised the camp. Around 160 inmates went through the eye checkup and as per the requirement around 107 inmates were given spectacles on January 31 in the program held inside the jail," said AS. Sadaphule, Superintendent of Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan.

The Kalyan district jail had around 2000 inmates. The jail authorities announced about the eye checkup camp after which around 160 inmates camped forward for it. Accordingly as per requirement around 107 were given spectacles by the hands of Shaukat Gorwade, Additional District session court judge and Prema Oberoi the head of Sant Nirankari Mission.

"Usually if the inmates had any eye checkup in the jail, authorities don't provide any specs to them. But with the camp and help of an NGO after the checkup, they were provided with the specs, which will help them see more clearly. Like they can now pass time by reading newspaper, books and do any work they like to," added Sadaphule.

The camp was organized under the guidance of the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons Atul Kulkarni and Ankush Shinde, Inspector General, Prison.

