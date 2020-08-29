1,000 Navi Mumbai cops & kin test +ve

It was an overwhelming moment for five police personnel, including two policewomen, who recovered from Coronavirus and resumed work at the Kalamboli police station on Friday. They were greeted to a warm welcome with cheers and flowers by their colleagues and seniors.

Like doctors, the police are frontline warriors in this pandemic. Many of them are getting with the virus in line of duty. Till August 25, around 1003 police personnel attached to Navi Mumbai police and their family members were infected with the Covid-19 virus. A majority of them have been cured and have resumed work.

As per the data shared by Navi Mumbai police, till August 25, a total of 662 police personnel and 341 of their family members were infected with the virus. However, only five of them died due to COVID which is around 0.49%. At the same time, around 868 already cured with a recovery rate of 87%.

There are two dedicated COVID care centres for police personnel located in Nerul and Kalamboli where police personnel with mild and asymptomatic conditions are quarantined.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of COVID 19 has crossed 39,000 under the Navi Mumbai police commissioner area. There are 20 police stations in its jurisdiction and at present, there are 4887 active cases.

The area under the Rabale and Koparkhairane police stations have seen the maximum number of positive cases. There are 5888 positive cases reported from the Rabale police station area while 4109 positive cases of COVID 19 from Koparkhairane. While a maximum of 137 people died under the Rabale police station area with 2.32% mortality rate, the Uran police station area has a maximum 5.73% mortality rate. Under the Uran police station jurisdiction, 924 positive cases were reported out of which 53 people died. Kharghar police station area has the lowest mortality rate with just 1.25% with 2079 positive cases till August 25.

As per the data available with the Navi Mumbai police, till August 25, a total of 947 persons died due to COVID 19 in its jurisdiction. However, a total of 33,211 persons have defeated the virus in the city.