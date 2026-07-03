100 Garib Nagar Families In Bandra East To Be Rehabilitated By August 15 For Mumbai Central–Bandra Rail Project |

Mumbai: Around 100 eligible families from Garib Nagar in Bandra East are expected to be rehabilitated before August 15, as authorities have fixed a timeline to complete the long-pending resettlement linked to the Mumbai Central–Bandra sixth railway line project. The move comes after a coordination meeting between the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Western Railway and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), aimed at speeding up rehabilitation and preventing further delays to the infrastructure project.

26 Flats Ready by July 25, 84 More by August 25

Officials said 26 rehabilitation flats at HDIL Kurla Premier will be ready for possession by July 25, while 84 more apartments at the Bhandari Metallurgy project in Kurla will be handed over after repair work by August 25. MMRDA has directed agencies to complete refurbishment on priority so that eligible families can be shifted at the earliest. The rehabilitation cost will be shared equally by the Railways and the State Government through MMRDA.

The Garib Nagar settlement is affected by the Mumbai Central–Bandra sixth railway corridor under MUTP-3A. Of nearly 500 project-affected occupants identified during the survey, only 100 were found eligible for rehabilitation, while 400 were declared ineligible. Following Bombay High Court directions, the ineligible structures were removed in May. Officials reiterated that eligible residents will not be evicted until alternative accommodation is provided. Once rehabilitation is completed, work on the crucial railway corridor is expected to gather pace, improving suburban and long-distance rail capacity in Mumbai.

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