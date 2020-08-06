100 BEST employees recover in last four days

In a state of positivity, in the last four days as many as one hundred employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking have recovered from Covid-19. The recovery rate of BEST employees suffering from the virus has now shot up to 80 per cent.

Presently, BEST has only 250 active cases, of which most of the patients are asymptomatic. Since March, 1569 cases have been reported by BEST, of which 26 patients have succumbed to the disease, while 1250 have recovered so far.

"The recovery rate among BEST employees has increased stupendously in the last one week. Also, with the number of cases in Mumbai coming down, staffers from Mumbai have also started to suffer less," stated Chief Medical Officer (BEST) Dr. Anil Kumar Singhal.

"Most of the patients that have recovered in the last few weeks hail from MMR region. BEST had transferred them to city hospitals to ensure they get proper treatment as cases are on the rise in Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai and Palghar areas" stated Dr. Singhal.