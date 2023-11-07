10 Years On, Court Building In Mira Road Now Awaits Recruitment |

More than a decade after the state government gave its nod for setting up a court in Mira Road, the three-story judicial complex which finally stands completed after missing multiple deadlines, now awaits budgetary allocations and recruitment process to start addressing legal issues of citizens.

Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik along with members from the legal fraternity, senior officials attached to the state public works department (PWD) and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) inspected the court complex on Monday. "The structure and other final touches including interiors, furniture, fixture, and other residual work has been completed. I spoke to the municipal commissioner who has promised to issue an occupancy certificate (OC) within a couple of days, following which the PWD will officially hand over the court complex to the law and judiciary department. I believe that the court will start functioning early next year.” said Sarnaik.

The town planning department which shoulders the responsibility of OC's is yet to receive the much needed no objections certificates (NOC) from the tree authority and the fire department to complete the process. However, another matter of serious concern is the much-needed and time-consuming process for recruitment of staffers for the smooth functioning of the court. The staffing pattern still awaits an official nod, sources said. Also, the fate of residential quarters for judges still hangs in balance. “I will take up the issue in the upcoming winter session of the state assembly in Nagpur with the concerned ministers and ensure that the staffing pattern is approved and recruitments are done at the earliest.” added Sarnaik.

In response to the repeated pleas and regular follow-up by Sarnaik and the lawyers' association, the government authorities in 2013 gave its nod for setting up the court of the First-Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (Junior Division) on a plot admeasuring around 4,200 square meters reserved for the purpose in Hatkesh area of Mira Road. Scores of litigants from the region are forced to travel to the court in Thane to attend civil and criminal cases. Moreover, the police are also compelled to drive through the busy state and national highway with suspects and accused to produce them before the court.

