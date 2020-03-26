10 pictures on Mumbai Chef Floyd Cardoz's Instagram that serve as a quintessential guide to the city’s food culture

Acclaimed Mumbai Chef Floyd Cardoz, who died on Wednesday due to the coronavirus in New York, was a crucial part of the maximum city’s food scene. Going through Floyd’s vibrant Instagram account, one can easily deduce him to be an opinionated Bandra boy, who redefined food on his own terms.
The pictures may not be parallel to those shared by food bloggers, setting the table and decor aided with a high quality DSLR. This one was more informative towards Mumbai’s food culture inspired by authentic Goan cuisine that set it apart from the rest. From ‘sorpotel’ to ‘mandeli fry’, here are some of his quintessential posts that every foodie ought to look at before dipping into the culinary treats of this city. Clearly something that will be missed in the near future.
Cardoz was the co-owner of Hunger Inc, which runs three restaurants in Mumbai - Bombay Canteen, O'Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop. He was the moving force behind several restaurants in New York and Mumbai, the star of the TV show, "Top Chef Masters" and the author of two books, "One Spice, Two Spice" and "Flavorwalla."
Floyd, who collaborated with restaurateur Danny Meyer, won recognition in New York as the executive chef and later co-owner of the restaurant, Tabla, which received rave reviews from several publications.
After the restaurant closed in 2010, he was involved in three New York start-ups, North End Grill, White Street and Paowalla.
According to Harper Collins, which published "One Spice, Two Spice," Cardoz was born in then Bombay and raised in there and in Goa.
He studied biochemistry before but switched to culinary arts, attending culinary schools in India and Switzerland before moving to New York City.
He worked in Gray Kunz's legendary kitchen at Lespinasse, becoming chef de cuisine there before teaming up with Meyers to start Tabla.
