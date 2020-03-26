Mumbai

10 pictures on Mumbai Chef Floyd Cardoz's Instagram that serve as a quintessential guide to the city’s food culture

By FPJ Web Desk

From ‘sorpotel’ to ‘mandeli fry’, here are some of his posts that every foodie ought to look at before dipping into the culinary treats of this city.

Acclaimed Mumbai Chef Floyd Cardoz, who died on Wednesday due to the coronavirus in New York, was a crucial part of the maximum city’s food scene. Going through Floyd’s vibrant Instagram account, one can easily deduce him to be an opinionated Bandra boy, who redefined food on his own terms.

The pictures may not be parallel to those shared by food bloggers, setting the table and decor aided with a high quality DSLR. This one was more informative towards Mumbai’s food culture inspired by authentic Goan cuisine that set it apart from the rest. From ‘sorpotel’ to ‘mandeli fry’, here are some of his quintessential posts that every foodie ought to look at before dipping into the culinary treats of this city. Clearly something that will be missed in the near future.

Kheeri (udders), Kaleji(liver), Boti (goat or lamb kebabs) India has a huge street food culture. Mosst Indians eat late, snacking is a huge part of daily life as most need a bite after work or after a late night of drinking. Growing up in Bandra the boys and myself would go down Hill Road to enjoy these grilled meats before dinner. Pre-spiced and cooked right in front of you on open charcoal grills, the aroma would add to the anticipation. But before we knew it these plates would be consumed in under 5 minutes. Always served with sliced onions and a cilantro chutney (which I now stay away from). I hope this makes season 2 of @uglydelicious in India! #Floydsfood #uglydelicious . . . . . #chefslife #streetfood #kebabs #eattheworld #eeeeats #grilling #dinner #indianfood #eaterny #regionalindian #family #eats #grubstreet #spicy #thebombaycanteen

âNaan Breadâ I hate the term Naan bread as itâs loosely used to refer to naan in the west. This is actually a cross between a naan and a baked bread. I remember eating this growing up from the kebab vendors in Bandra. It was typically sold by the Muslim stalls. It has a slight funky fermented smell and works damn well with kebabs. It always has less salt and is slightly chewy and soft at the same time. The Naan bread was the inspiration for the Lamb Sandwich at Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar #Floydsfood #uglydelicious . . . . . #chefslife #streetfood #kebab #eattheworld #eeeeats #kebab #dinner #indianfood #eaterny #regionalindian #family #eats #grubstreet #bread #naan #spicy #thebombaycanteen #opedro

Mandeli Fry Today I had lunch at one of my favorite haunts âHighway Gomantakâ a coastal seafood restaurant in Kalanagar Mumbai. It has been over a year since I ate at this simple down to earth restaurant which serves what is available in the market. The menu changes daily. Today I was happy they had Mandeli (Golden Anchovy) on the menu. Eating sustainably is what we need to do more of and there should be no bi-catch that is wasted. In India we do an amazing job at eating all sizes of fish that are caught this fish being a good example. #wastenotwantnot The small fish was bone in lightly spiced and crusted in rawa ( semolina) and deep fried. #Floydsfood #uglydelicious . . . . . #chefslife #seafood #homecooking #eattheworld #eeeeats #sustaiable #linch #indian #eaterny #regionalindian #family #eats #grubstreet #spicy

Highway Gomantak Goan food is one of my favorite cuisines. Before we opened @thebombaycanteen we were researching Indian food aand were looking for inspiration. We wanted to give our guests the best possible expressions of Indian food we could find . I was introduced to this joint by @yashwecan @canteensam Itâs been a love affair ever since and I try to stop by at HY every time I am in Mumbai This coastal seafood gem serves goan/coastal cuisine that is slightly different from what my family cooked growing up. This restaurant has never disappointed me in all the years of eating here. Some of what we ate 1. Clams in coconut and cilantro (almost dry with hint of Kokum and chillies) 2. Chili stuffed mackerel coated in rice semolina and fried 3. Mandeli fry( golden Anchovies) 4. Coconut fish curry with Rawas( Indian salmon) not very spicy but balanced with tamarind 5. Kolambi Sukhe ( shrimp) a baby shrimp stir fry in an onion masala with grated coconut and chillies 6. Our Menu 7. Bombil Fry. A lizard fish called Bombay duck A fish I have to eat in every trip. Itâs got tons of bones but all very soft and pliable. The flesh is soft and bit slimy. Here they leave the bones in, rub the fish with a masala coat in semolina and deep fry. This is a cheap and expensive fish that is loved on the west coast of India #Floydsfood #uglydelicious . . . . . #chefslife #seafood #homecooking #eattheworld #eeeeats #goan #lunch #indian #eaterny #regionalindian #family #eats #grubstreet #spicy #thebombaycanteen

Pork Sorpotel Every year at Christmas time (and at any festive occasion) there is a huge pot of Pork Sorpotel cooked in our home. Loved by all of us ( but my sister, who hates liver) this dish would be enjoyed with Sannas, Gootli or PaÃµ. Traditionally this sorpatel was always cooked when a pig was slaughtered by the family. The traditional recipe uses liver and blood, though the modern versions are losing the blood. The main ingredient is pork belly that has been cooked three different ways in this way par Boiled, Fried, Stewed (and sometimes smoked before being fried). It should never be eaten the day itâs made and should only be reheated on a burner in a pot everyday two to three times before eaten. This matured and brings the flavors together The dish is always balanced with heat, garlic, ginger, vinegar and a hint of sweetness. My Moms version is the best I have eaten, and every time I visit I am glad to have a little that she has stashed for me. Today she told me that maybe this is the last time she will cook sorpatel as she gets very tired after she has made a batch. Hopefully the next time I am back in Bombay I can assist her and she can help her make another batch. . . . . . #chefslife #goan #homecooking #eattheworld #eeeeats #breakfast #dinner #indian #pork #regionalindian #family #eats #eater

âKheema Paoâ Eating savory food for breakfast is a thing in India. Kheema Pao or Spiced ground meat and bread is eaten both as a morning meal as well as a late night snack. The Muslim community in Bombay make the best Kheema Pao. Yes itâs swimming in fat, but that is what the pao is for. Growing up in Bandra we would go for kheema pao to one of three restaurant, Yacht, Good Luck or Luckys. Itâs been a while since I have been to Yacht or Luckys but recently Good Lucks has become my choice breakfast spot. Oftentimes if you go late (930 am ) and itâs all out! I took mine home today and enjoyed the whole darn thing this morning. Always good, always delicious #floydsfood . . . . . #chefslife #togo #bombayfood #eattheworld #eeeeats #breakfast #dinner #indian #streetfood #regionalindian #family #eats

Shrimp Curry and Rice Most self respecting Goans consider this combination as comfort food. In my home growing up, we always enjoyed this meal on a Sunday. The only way we would get our veggies in was when either okra or drumsticks were added to this coconut curry. Normally seasoned with fresh coconut, chillies and tamarind, this classic has become a favorite in the Cardoz home across the generations. Whatâs even better is reducing the curry the next day until itâs thick âKalchi Kodiâ and serving it with fried eggs and Poee or a Portuguese roll. We also always had fried fish to go with this meal. Thank you @bevcardoz for this delicious lunch If you have not visited India you should. There is nothing like regional Indian cuisine. Visit Mumbai and Goa with @kilachand_karp and experience these cuisines first hand! #floydsfood . . . . . #topcitybites #homecooking #goa #eattheworld #eeeeats #spicy #dinner #indian #restaurant #regionalindian #family #eats #eater

âSheet Kodiâ Dinner Last Night Goan Fish Curry, Goan Rice, Rawa fried Fluke and Scallop, Green Beans and Coconut I had a yearning for some Goan food last night so decided to pull the âMestaâ (Konkani word for cook) burried inside me,and ârustle up some Grubâ as they use to say back in the day in Goa. I decided to use dried fish as the base for my curry. It seems that this age old technique is dying as the âFunkâ of the dry fish is too much for many. I also used âtirphulâ or âtaphalaâ as Boodie sometimes calls it to flavor the curry. As a kid I hated Goan unpolished rice. Today itâs one of my favorite rice varieties to enjoy with a Goan curry. I have posted the method to cook these three favorites on my story Cook them and enjoy! . . . . . #chefslife #seafood #floydsfood #indian #eattheworld #eeeeats #beefgoa #dinner #cheflife #restaurant #topcitybites #spicy #goa

Cardoz was the co-owner of Hunger Inc, which runs three restaurants in Mumbai - Bombay Canteen, O'Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop. He was the moving force behind several restaurants in New York and Mumbai, the star of the TV show, "Top Chef Masters" and the author of two books, "One Spice, Two Spice" and "Flavorwalla."

Floyd, who collaborated with restaurateur Danny Meyer, won recognition in New York as the executive chef and later co-owner of the restaurant, Tabla, which received rave reviews from several publications.

After the restaurant closed in 2010, he was involved in three New York start-ups, North End Grill, White Street and Paowalla.

According to Harper Collins, which published "One Spice, Two Spice," Cardoz was born in then Bombay and raised in there and in Goa.

He studied biochemistry before but switched to culinary arts, attending culinary schools in India and Switzerland before moving to New York City.

He worked in Gray Kunz's legendary kitchen at Lespinasse, becoming chef de cuisine there before teaming up with Meyers to start Tabla.

