10 pictures on Mumbai Chef Floyd Cardoz's Instagram that serve as a quintessential guide to the city’s food culture

Acclaimed Mumbai Chef Floyd Cardoz, who died on Wednesday due to the coronavirus in New York, was a crucial part of the maximum city’s food scene. Going through Floyd’s vibrant Instagram account, one can easily deduce him to be an opinionated Bandra boy, who redefined food on his own terms.

The pictures may not be parallel to those shared by food bloggers, setting the table and decor aided with a high quality DSLR. This one was more informative towards Mumbai’s food culture inspired by authentic Goan cuisine that set it apart from the rest. From ‘sorpotel’ to ‘mandeli fry’, here are some of his quintessential posts that every foodie ought to look at before dipping into the culinary treats of this city. Clearly something that will be missed in the near future.