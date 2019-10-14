1 in 5 patients suffer from spine disease, needs surgery: Doctors

Mumbai: One in five patients suffer from spinal disease, need to undergo a surgery and majority patients neglected their back pains and lacked awareness about the spine management programs. In the last two years, nearly 1,000 people underwent spine surgery at Nanavati Institute of Spine Surgery (NISS).

Dr Mihir Bapat, director, NISS said, “Spinal diseases is one of the most feared and common diseases and there is a huge economic, psychological and physiological burden in terms of loss of work due to frequent leaves and decreased quality of life.

Fear of spinal diseases tends to drive these people towards opting for traditional treatment methods rather than seeking a professional spine rehabilitation program.”

According to doctors, the sedentary lifestyle and poor postures are the most common causes of spinal ailments. While the patient suffering from back problems were spread across age group of 18 to 65 years, lumbar slip disk was considered as the most common disorder amongst all.

“Overuse of mobile and computer and obesity were also among the common causes of back pain as they tend to put excess pressure on the spine and spinal column.

Due to technological and clinical advancements, we were able to perform successful microsurgical, key-hole procedure to ensure minimal hospital stay and early recovery” said Dr Amandeep Gujaral, Senior Consultant, NISS.

Dr Rajendra Patankar, Chief Operating Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said the spine rehabilitation program at the hospital is one of the most advanced and busiest in the country.

“The annual prevalence of Spinal Cord Injuries is about 20 million and majority of patients fear of spinal surgeries and increase their probabilities of temporary or permanent disability.

All our patients who lead a painless, post-surgical life are standing testimonials of advancements in spinal surgeries and its success rate,” said Dr Patankar.