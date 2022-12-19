1 dead, 10 injured as private bus, trailer collide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The private bus was crushed after accident | ANI

One person was killed and 10 people sustained injuries in a collision between a private bus and a container vehicle in Mumbai's Raigad, police said.

According to Police the mishap took place in Raigad area, adjacent to Mumbai, under the limits of the Khopoli Police Station. The bus was returning from a wedding ceremony and was carrying 35 passengers, Raigad Police said.

"The container hit a private Volvo bus returning from a wedding ceremony in Sindhudurg. The bus driver died in the collision. There were 35 passengers in the bus, out of which 10 people were injured," a police official said.

Police said the injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital.

According to a report in Lokmat, the container hit the bys from behind at Borghat near Khopoli which damaged the rear end of the bus while the trailer also suffered major damages.

Bus accident near Magic Point

Recently, a bus carrying students from Mumbai turned to its side and two students died in the incident. Many others were injured after the accident near Magic Point while returning from Lonavala to Chembur.

The ill-fated bus that fell to its side on Sunday night near Khopoli on the old Mumbai-Pune highway had developed technical snags during the journey. The bus driver identified as Chainu Kailash Thakur, 26, a native of Koderma in Jharkhand told the police that it was brake failure that led to the accident.

The spot where the accident occurred has sharp turns and vehicles have to adhere to a speed limit.