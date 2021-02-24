Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam perversion raises its ugly head again

Barwani: Perversion has plagued the various exams conducted by vyapam and now it has raised its ugly head again in the exam conducted by its rechristened self- the MP Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

Aspirants here submitted a memorandum to the SDM, addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday over the discrepancy in Rural Agriculture Extension Officer and Senior Agriculture Extension Officer selection exam conducted by MP Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) recently.

The aspirants alleged that seven candidates of one family secured marks more than they deserve. They demanded a verification of the whole process of the examination and action on the same.

On February 10 and 11, MPPEB conducted the examination for the said posts.

The aspirants alleged that the paper was leaked well before the examination allowing undue advantage to some candidates over other aspirants.

An aspirant Sandeep said that the exam was of 200 marks in two different formats. He said that seven members of one family who took 4 to 6 years to complete their bachelors degree in Science (BSc) achieved 197, 198 and 196 marks out of 200 marks whereas the other toppers couldn’t even score more than 140 and 145 marks.

If aspirants are to be believed the whole matter is suspicious and marks have been given under collusion and that the result is a big botch up on the part of MPPEB.

In the memorandum they have demanded an impartial investigation and action against the guilty. SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar said that the memorandum will be sent to CM through proper channel and action will be taken after investigation.