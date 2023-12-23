Madhya Pradesh: Shukla Interacts With Students, Guides Them For Board Exams In Amjhera | FP Photo

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): The assistant commissioner of the tribal affairs department, Brijkant Shukla conducted a surprise inspection at Maharao Bakhtawar Singh Government Higher Secondary School on Friday.

During his visit, he provided valuable guidance to the class X and XII students, emphasising the importance of their academic pursuits in shaping a prosperous future. Addressing students, Shukla highlighted the significance of their upcoming X and XII board exams, encouraging them to aim for excellence.

He stressed the need for diligent preparation, offering his best wishes and support for their success in the impending examinations. Shukla interacted with students from various academic streams, discussing the recently concluded half-yearly exam results.

Furthermore, Shukla engaged students in discussions related to Chemistry and Physics, expressing satisfaction with their comprehension and knowledge.

He also urged students to diligently study the subject materials provided on a daily basis and encouraged them to seek guidance from teachers to resolve any academic challenges.

Principal RP Dohre briefed Shukla on the diverse range of school activities, providing an overview of the school's endeavours. During which, school teachers and staff were also present.