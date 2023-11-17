Madhya Pradesh Shatters Voting Record With 76% Turnout As Agar Malwa & Neemuch Steer The Surge

Jabalpur: Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Jabalpur, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. | PTI

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a historic voter turnout of 76% until 6 PM on Friday during the assembly elections, surpassing the previous record of 75.6% set in the 2018 assembly elections. The numbers are likely to go up as final figure of voter turnout has not been released by the ECI yet. The electorate's enthusiasm was evident as voters flocked to polling booths throughout the day to exercise their democratic right.

Agar Malwa and Neemuch districts emerged as the leaders in voter turnout, recording 85.03% and 83.30% votes respectively.

However, Alirajpur and Bhind districts lagged behind, reporting the lowest voter turnout at 60.10% and 62.84% respectively.

Budhni constituency in Sehore district, the battleground for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, witnessed 81.59% voter turnout.

Chhindwara constituency, where Congress leader Kamal Nath, vying for the CM position, is contesting, recorded 81.50% voter turnout.

In the Datia constituency, where the state's home minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra faces a tough battle, 79.26% voter turnout was recorded.

Dimani constituency in Morena district, where Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is testing his political fortunes, saw 66.18% voter participation.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections are regarded as a crucial test for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, especially since the BJP regained power in 2020 through behind-the-scenes negotiations with Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporting MLAs. The Congress, led by Kamal Nath, is determined to seek retribution for what they perceive as the 'theft' of the public mandate.

