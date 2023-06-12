 Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Tribal Delegation Set to Meet India's First Indigenous Female President
Organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the program aims to celebrate the rich heritage of Madhya Pradesh's tribal communities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of 65 representatives from Madhya Pradesh's Scheduled Tribes (P.V.T.G.) has arrived in Delhi, marking a significant step towards promoting tribal pride and cultural identity. The delegation, including 13 women, will attend the Special Scheduled Tribes Conference (P.V.T.G. Meet) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they will have the honor of meeting President Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman to hold this esteemed position.

Organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the program aims to celebrate the rich heritage of Madhya Pradesh's tribal communities. Residents from Tamiya and Patalkot, special Scheduled Tribe areas, have crafted a peacock crown adorned with silver filigree work, along with 24 rare herbs and food items from the region, to present as gifts to the President.

Cultural performances by various tribal communities, including the Parhouni community of Baghel, will captivate the audience. The event will also witness vibrant song renditions, such as "Patalkotvasi Hai Adivasi," showcasing the spirit of Pātālkot in Chhindwara.

Representatives from 14 P.V.T.G. districts, including Chhindwara, Gwalior, Shivpuri, and Balaghat, will participate in this two-day excursion, fostering unity among tribal communities.

This visit exemplifies the nation's commitment to preserving and honoring the diverse cultural tapestry of its indigenous population, while providing a platform for tribal voices to be heard and celebrated.

