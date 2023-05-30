Madhya Pardesh: Over Rs 30L fine imposed in three adulteration cases

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A local court of ADM Neha Meena on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 30.4 lakh in three different cases for selling adulterated food items or sub-standard materials under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Giving information, food safety officer, Yashwant Sharma said that Food Safety and Drug Administration, Neemuch presented three cases of food adulteration before Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Neha Meena for redressal.

During trial, the court ordered fine of Rs 25 lakh on Rahul Sharma, Shashank Jaiswal, Aadesh Gaikwar, Praveen Salvi, firm Shashank Jaiswal Kumariya Viraan for adulterated Kalaunji seeds on May 26, 2023. In other Kalaunji seeds adulteration case, court imposed a fine of Rs 4 Lakh on accused Arjun Gwala, Rakesh Agrawal, Mukesh and Firm Pankaj Trading company.

In another sub-standard asafetida case, court has imposed a fine of Rs 1.4lakh. In this way, the court has imposed fine amounting to Rs 30.4 lakh in the three different cases. Earlier, DM had invoked National Security Act (NSA) against the proprietor of the said firm.