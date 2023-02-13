Father-son duo die after dumper hits bike at deadly Khajri-Khiriya bypass

Crowd gathers on accident site |

Indore: A father-son were killed after a dumper lost control and hit their bike at Khajri-Khiriya bypass in Jabalpur district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Choubey and his 15-year-old son Ansh Choubey, said police.

CSP Tushar Singh said that resident Suresh Choubey, as daily, had gone to pick up his son Ansh from school. While they were on their way back home, a dumper running at full speed lost control and hit their bike.

The clash was so intense that the 15-year-old Ansh died on the spot, while his father got stuck in between the dumper’s wheels. The reckless driver continued to drive and Suresh was dragged for nearly a kilometre. He, too, succumbed to severe blood loss and injuries, said police.

Furious, the residents blocked the road and staged protest, seeking action from the authorities.

Apparently, Khajri-Khiriya bypass has become the city’s black spot as it reports accidents every now and then.

