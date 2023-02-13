DSP tries to fool bank manager, asks him to pay Rs 1 Lakh, suspended

Bhopal: In yet another case, a Bhopal police officer was suspended on Monday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Yogesh Kurachaniya was suspended for allegedly trying to fool a bank officer and asking him to pay Rs 1 lakh to settle the case.

Kurachaniya, recently, got transferred to Bhopal Police Headquarter and was earlier working in Lokayukta.

Recently, on February 10, he was released from the Lokayukta office, said official sources. On the same day, he along with his two allies, left for Nagrik Sahkari bank situated in Ganjbasoda of Vidisha district.

Kurachaniya called the manager of the bank Hariom Bhavsar and cited a case against him over disproportionate income. He further lied that he was appointed to investigate the case. To convince the bank manager, Kurachaniya also showed him a fake notice which read that DSP Rajendra Singh Sengar is the in-charge of the case.

The DSP asked Rs 1 lakh to settle the case.

Seeing the notice, the manager rather got suspicious, as it was signed by a DSP-- the same rank officer as Kurachaniya and wondered why would Kurachaniya serve the letter signed by an officer of his rank.

The manager reached the police station and filed an FIR against the three. The police have registered the case under section 467,419 and 383 of IPC.

The state government suspended the officer and attached him to the PHQ till further orders.

Sources informed that Kurachaniya must have got the information regarding the bank manager during his tenure in Lokayukta and he must have tried to use it for money.

In another case on Sunday, an assistant commissioner of police posted in Bhopal was suspended for allegedly threatening a businessman for delay in rent payment, officials said.

