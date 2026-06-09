'Attempting To Manipulate The Rajya Sabha Election': Congress Leader Meenakshi Natarajan Targets BJP After Nomination Rejection | Video | ANI

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on June 9 strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after her nomination as the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh was rejected, alleging that the ruling party was attempting to undermine democratic institutions and manipulate the electoral process.

Addressing the media, Natarajan claimed that the controversy began when the BJP fielded a third candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls despite not having the required numerical strength to secure the seat. According to her, the move indicated an effort to influence the outcome of the election through means that were contrary to democratic principles.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It became evident that they were engaging in politics designed to trample upon the Constitution and democracy," Natarajan said. She further alleged that the BJP was attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election in a manner similar to how, she claimed, previous political developments had altered the course of governance in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leader asserted that the issue extended beyond the rejection of a nomination or the fate of a single Rajya Sabha seat. She framed the development as part of a larger ideological and political struggle concerning the future of India's democratic framework.

Natarajan said the battle was linked to what she described as the defence of the "Idea of India" and echoed the broader political campaign being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. She argued that the key questions before the country were whether democratic institutions would remain strong, whether India's federal structure would be preserved, and whether attempts to establish a one-party system could be resisted.

Earlier in the day, the Congress suffered a significant blow in the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections after the Returning Officer rejected the nomination of its candidate, Meenakshi Natarajan. The decision has reshaped the contest for the state's three Rajya Sabha seats, increasing the likelihood of all three BJP nominees being elected unopposed.

The BJP had challenged Natarajan's nomination, alleging that she failed to disclose details of a matter pending before a Hyderabad court in her election affidavit. Party leaders contended that records related to the case were available in official documents and that a response had already been submitted on her behalf. They also raised objections over alleged inconsistencies in the asset information furnished in her nomination papers.

Representing the BJP, advocate Sanket Gupta argued that Supreme Court guidelines mandate candidates to disclose all pending cases, making the alleged omission sufficient grounds for rejecting the nomination.

The Congress, however, rejected the allegations, asserting that no criminal case had been registered against Natarajan.