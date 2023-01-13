Zodiac style: Style yourself as per your star sign and never fail to impress

Usually dressing up or dressing down depends upon the occasion, mood, and aura. However, regardless of it there are patrons who follow a certain decorum with style. A particular sense of fashion screams their name from above and beyond, ready to be styled by them. Folks find solace in minimalism, maximalism, dark academia, or even vibrant hues.

The choice of such fashion enigmas depend on what Zodiac one is. Either you're fierce like a capricorn or savage like a Sagittarius, dress according to your sun-sign. Taking cue from Pooja Shroff's alluring collection crafted to suit your taste, here’s what you should pick up as per your star sign.

Fire signs — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius

Folks that are fierce, spontaneous, or impulsive fall under the fire signs. They are the risk takers and are known to turn the tables in the wink of an eye. For such strong headed individuals, printed multicolor layover, bombers, prints and multi-colours are a perfect choice..

Earth Signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn

Earth from these signs hold a sense of responsibility, dominance, and materialism. They are similar in their behavior and fashion choices because their approach is practical. For such logical thinkers explore the tiger prints, green dresses and ivory colours.

Air Signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius

To witness these signs, one will have to get to a party because they are the life of it. They are masters of clear communications, enjoy social soireés, and are quite observant. Divulge in the world of colours and ensembles like stardust shaded sequins, black and grey dresses, Bohemian style with sky blue and floral are a best pick for you.

Water signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces

Just as the properties of water, these signs are as calm and serene as it. These signs are sensitive, cool, and calm. For such personas explore clothes in white and purple. Blue and artisanal prints are also good for you.