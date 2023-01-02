Follow these 7 dressing ideas from Bollywood Divas as 'Viva Magenta' is the colour of 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 02, 2023

Pantone revealed that its colour for 2023 is Viva Magenta. The colour will dominate runways, wardrobes, and home décor in the following year. Bollywood celebrities seem to be a fan of Viva Magenta, let's take a look at them for dressing inspirations

Chitrangda Singh is giving major fashion goals with her stunning party outfit. The thigh slit Magenta hue dress can be a perfect inspiration if you wish to flaunt your bold look

Rashmika Mandanna wore a chic saree and paired a statement earrings to glam up her appearance

Ananya Panday's Bohemian ensemble consisted of Magenta-hued bralette embellished with cowrie shells and pant. She accessorised it with shell earrings and bracelet

Sara Ali Khan's cool one-shoulder jumpsuit with a voluminous sleeves on other side is a good way to incorporate colour of the year 2023, Viva Magenta in your wardrobe

Kiara Advani's Magenta-hued sharara is an outfit that every girl would like to wear in a wedding function. She paired it with a layered kundan choker

To make a daring statement, choose a flowing coordinated set like Nushrratt Bharuccha's, which includes a chic top and layered bottoms

Madhuri Dixit Nene is often spotted wearing vibrant colours. She made an appearance wearing a magenta-hued kurta and matching palazzos, radiating ethnic grace

