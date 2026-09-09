Ziro Valley Hosts First Tribal Artisan Empanelment Mela To Promote Arunachal’s Traditional Products; Take A Look

Ziro Valley Hosts First Tribal Artisan Empanelment Mela To Promote Arunachal’s Traditional Products | X/ Pema Khandu

Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh hosted its first Tribal Artisan Empanelment Mela on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, bringing together local artisans, craftspeople and traditional product makers to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage. The initiative aims to provide tribal artisans with greater opportunities to promote and market their handmade products while creating stronger links with wider markets.

First Tribal Artisan Empanelment Mela in Ziro Valley | trifed.tribal.gov.in/

Ziro Valley organised first Tribal Artisan Empanelment Mela

Arunachal Pradesh recently hosted the state's Food & Beverage Carnival, which began on Saturday, September 5, 2026, and ran until September 7. The event served as a platform for local food entrepreneurs, chefs, hospitality professionals and other stakeholders associated with the food and tourism sectors. Now, the state's Ziro Valley hosted the first-ever Tribal Artisan Empanelment Mela, bringing together artisans from across the region as part of efforts to promote tribal entrepreneurship and traditional products.

The mela provided a platform for artisans to display a diverse range of traditional handicrafts, handloom products and locally made goods. From indigenous weaving techniques to traditional designs and lifestyle products, the exhibition highlighted the creativity and skills passed down through generations. Local artisans showcased a wide range of traditional handlooms, handicrafts and organic products in the mela.

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TRIFED supported the tribal fair

Ziro Valley, known for its scenic landscapes and vibrant tribal culture, offered a fitting setting for an event centred on indigenous craftsmanship. The initiative also seeks to encourage younger generations to remain connected with traditional art forms by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities around them. The fair was organised with the support of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). The event also promotes the Local for Vocal campaign.

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Ziro gears for another festival

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu has shared a video on his social media handle X (formerly Twitter) about the four-day festival to be organised in the Ziro Valley. The CM wrote, "Save the dates. September is calling. From 24–27 September 2026, the Ziro Valley comes alive once again as Ziro Festival returns for four unforgettable days of music, culture, discovery and new experiences. Gather your people, pack your bags and get ready for another memorable time in the valley."