Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Buys Bamboo And Shoot Pickles, Promotes ‘Vocal For Local’ |

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently highlighted the state’s rich local produce and traditional food culture by purchasing bamboo and shoot pickles during his visit to the Arunachal Food and Beverage Carnival 2026 in Itanagar. The CM bought locally made chilli and bamboo shoot pickles from a roadside vendor at Elephant Village near Bhalukpong on September 5, 2026. He shared the moment on social media to promote the "Vocal for Local" initiative and encourage citizens to support indigenous products and small-scale rural entrepreneurs

CM Pema Khandu buys local products

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu bought locally made chilli and bamboo shoot pickles from a roadside vendor at Epehant Village near Bhalukpong on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Saturday, Setpember 5, 2026.

The Chief Minister’s purchase of locally made products underlined the importance of supporting indigenous food producers and small businesses. His interaction with local vendors also gave a boost to the government’s message of ‘Vocal for Local’, encouraging people to choose and promote products made within the state.

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Bamboo shoots

Bamboo shoots are an important part of Arunachal Pradesh’s culinary traditions and are used in several traditional preparations. Their distinctive flavour and versatility have made them a popular ingredient in the cuisine of various communities across the Northeast. Pickles made from bamboo shoots and other locally sourced ingredients are also increasingly finding their way into markets beyond the region.

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The CM visit comes on Arunachal Food and Bevrage Carnival 2026

The Chief Minister’s visit comes as the three-day Arunachal Food and Beverage Carnival 2026 brings together local flavours, food entrepreneurs, chefs, hospitality professionals and culinary enthusiasts on one platform. The event aims to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse food traditions while creating greater visibility for local products.

He shared the video of his locally made purchase on X and wrote, "Bought some locally made chilli and bamboo shoot pickles at Elephant village, near Bhalukpong. Local products taste good, and buying them is a simple way to support the people who make them."