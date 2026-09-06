Arunachal Pradesh’s Culinary Showcase! Food And Beverage Carnival 2026 Begins In Itanagar; Tourism Minister Sona Attends Opening

Arunachal’s Culinary Showcase! Food & Beverage Carnival 2026 Begins In Itanagar |

Arunachal Pradesh’s rich culinary traditions took centre stage as the Arunachal Food and Beverage Carnival 2026 began at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar from Saturday, September 5, 2026. The three-day event brings together food, beverages, local flavours and the state’s diverse culinary heritage under one platform.

State Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona attended the inaugural day of the carnival, which is being held from 5th to 7th September. The carnival offers visitors an opportunity to discover the state’s traditional food culture while showcasing the variety of ingredients and culinary practices found across its different communities.

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Arunachal Food & Beverage Carnival 2026 begins

Arunachal Pradesh Food & Beverage Carnival begins on Saturday, September 5, 2026, and will run until September 7. The event serves as a platform for local food entrepreneurs, chefs, hospitality professionals and other stakeholders associated with the food and tourism sectors. Such initiatives can also help create greater visibility for indigenous dishes and encourage the use of locally sourced ingredients.

Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona shared the pictures on X and wrote, "Such initiatives can play an important role in strengthening the hospitality sector while promoting local produce, local enterprise and the unique flavours of Arunachal Pradesh."

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What is the event about?

Arunachal Pradesh is known for its diverse tribal communities, each with its own distinctive food traditions. Rice, vegetables, meat, fermented ingredients and locally available herbs form an important part of the state’s cuisine. Traditional cooking methods and recipes passed down through generations add to the uniqueness of its culinary identity.

Beyond food, the carnival also highlights the connection between gastronomy and tourism. The carnival is envisioned as a platform to showcase local talent, promote local businesses, build business connections, and create new opportunities for youths and entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector.

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The three-day carnival is expected to witness participation from food and hospitality enthusiasts, along with locals and visitors exploring Arunachal Pradesh’s flavours. It also provides an avenue for emerging food businesses and culinary talent to connect with a wider audience.

With its focus on local cuisine and the hospitality sector, the Arunachal Food and Beverage Carnival 2026 aims to put the state’s culinary identity in the spotlight while strengthening its appeal as a unique tourism destination in Northeast India.