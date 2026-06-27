Zendaya Knows How To Turn Heads In Bold Spiderman T-shirt Dress Paired With Luxurious ₹28 Lakh Rolex Watch | X

Zendaya has once again proved that great style isn't always about extravagant outfits. The Hollywood star grabbed attention at a fan event in Paris by transforming a $35 (approximately ₹3,000) vintage Spider-Man T-shirt into a bold fashion statement.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, the actor effortlessly mixed affordable streetwear with ultra-luxury accessories, creating yet another memorable look while promoting her upcoming Spider-Man film.

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The oversized vintage Spider-Man T-shirt, reportedly sourced from eBay, doubled as a mini dress, falling just above her thighs. Zendaya skipped trousers or a skirt altogether, confidently embracing the oversized silhouette and letting the graphic tee take centre stage.

She paired the statement T-shirt dress with a pair of elegant Christian Louboutin heels, adding height and sophistication to the otherwise casual ensemble. The sleek pumps elevated the playful look, perfectly balancing comfort with high fashion.

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Keeping the accessories minimal, Zendaya opted for a pair of delicate statement earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle without distracting from the outfit. Her soft, natural glam makeup and effortless hairstyle completed the relaxed yet polished appearance.

While the T-shirt may have cost just $35, it was the luxury timepiece on her wrist that stole the spotlight. Zendaya wore the highly coveted Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Stainless Steel White Dial 'Zenith' Movement, one of the most sought-after vintage Daytona references among watch collectors.

With an estimated market value of around ₹28.35 lakh ($30,000), the iconic Rolex is celebrated for its racing heritage, timeless design, and legendary Zenith-powered movement. The watch added a luxurious contrast to her budget-friendly outfit, proving that high-low styling remains one of Zendaya's greatest fashion strengths.

Fans were quick to praise the actor for embracing an accessible fashion piece while styling it in a way that felt effortlessly chic. The look also reflected Law Roach's signature styling philosophy of blending vintage finds with luxury fashion, creating outfits that are both memorable and conversation-worthy.

This isn't the first time Zendaya has embraced thematic dressing during the film's promotional tour. At an earlier premiere, she wowed in a breathtaking vintage John Galliano gown from the designer's 1997 "The Circus" collection.

The dreamy sky-blue couture gown featured a body-skimming silhouette that beautifully accentuated Zendaya's frame before flowing into a soft fluttered hem with a front slit. The archival masterpiece perfectly blended fantasy-inspired aesthetics with impeccable couture craftsmanship, further cementing Zendaya's reputation as one of Hollywood's most fearless style icons.