'Shilpa Shetty Coded': Zendaya's Leather Low-Rise Skirt Look At Berlin Event Draws Comparisons To Indian Actress

Hollywood's favourite couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland, made yet another stylish appearance in Berlin as they continued their European promotional tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The duo attended their second event in the German capital, serving coordinated fashion moments and delighting fans with their public appearance.

Zendaya once again proved why she is considered a global fashion icon. The actress stepped out in a striking black two-piece ensemble featuring a cropped leather top paired with a matching low-rise skirt that flowed into a dramatic floor-length train.

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Tom Holland perfectly complemented his wife in a dark tailored suit layered over a bright red shirt and tie. Adding a playful nod to the superhero franchise, his tie featured a tiny spider embellishment, which quickly caught fans' attention online.

However, it wasn't just their coordinated fashion that sparked a buzz on social media. Popular fashion page DietSabya used artificial intelligence to digitally add a dramatic pallu to Zendaya's outfit, transforming the black ensemble into a saree-inspired look. The AI-generated images instantly went viral, with netizens drawing comparisons between Zendaya and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

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Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, calling the actress "Shilpa Shetty coded" and even nicknaming her "Zendaya Shetty." Many felt the edited look looked surprisingly natural on the actress and praised how effortlessly she carried the Indian-inspired aesthetic.

The Berlin appearance also comes shortly after Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya had tied the knot. During an interview with Esquire, the actor addressed the fake AI-generated wedding photographs that had previously surfaced online, claiming to show the couple marrying on Italy's picturesque Lake Como.