Zebra Striping: A Smart Alcohol Drinking Trend That Helps Prevent Hangovers

Whenever you go out to a party with loved ones, you always come home with a hangover. Even though we love drinking our favourite alcoholic beverages, the aftermath can be frightening. To find the balance between enjoyment and responsibility, zebra striping comes to the rescue.

What is Zebra Striping?

Zebra striping is a simple yet effective drinking method where you pair non-alcoholic beverages with every alcoholic drink. This trend not only helps manage alcohol intake but also encourages hydration and lowers the risks of negative effects of alcohol consumption. It's a proactive approach that lets you enjoy social drinking with mindful practices without the fear of a hangover.

Planning your next party? Here's how you can make it smarter with Zebra Striping!

Tips to incorporate Zebra Striping

Plan your drink order

Before you leave for an exciting night, decide on how many drinks you'll have and plan your order accordingly. Make sure to choose a non-alcoholic drink to alternate with every alcoholic beverage. This makes it easier to stick to the zebra striping method.

Opt for playful non-alcoholic options

Goof around with non-alcoholic alternatives that you genuinely enjoy instead of letting your fear of a hangover spoil the occasion. You can opt for sparkling water, mocktails or herbal teas, infused with rich flavours that can enhance your experience.

Set a drinking pace

Take your time to truly enjoy each drink. Savour the beverage flavours, indulge in delicious food and enjoy endless conversation, allowing you to stay in control without overconsumption in less time.

Hydration

Make it a habit to drink a glass of water between alcoholic drinks. This will keep you hydrated, reduce the risk of a hangover, and let you practice the zebra striping method.

Be mindful of your surrounding

Pay attention to your surroundings and how others are drinking. This awareness can help you stay committed to zebra striping and avoid getting caught in peer pressure to drink more alcohol than you planned.