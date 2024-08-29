Got A Hangover? Here Are 5 Ways To Cure It

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 29, 2024
A hangover after a night of alcohol is mostly inevitable. A hangover is caused due to various reasons
All images from Canva
It can be a result of sleep deprivation, dehydration in the body due to excess alcohol consumption and eating foods that will only worsen your acidity. Here are ways to cure a hangover
Hydrating yourself is of utmost importance. Drink plenty of water to rehydrate your body and help flush out toxins.
Consuming foods rich in vitamins and minerals, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can help restore essential nutrients
Give yourself enough rest. Sleep for longer to help your brain and body recover from the alcohol
Drink sports drinks or coconut water to replenish lost electrolytes and maintain fluid balance
While it is a common myth that more alcohol kills hangover, it's better to avoid drinking more alcohol, as it can prolong recovery