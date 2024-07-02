Zayn Malik Turns 'Desi Munda' In Manish Malhotra's Ethnic Ensembles

Zayn Malik in Manish Malhotra's traditional attire | Image credit: Zayn Malik | Instagram

Calling all the desi Zayn Malik fans! Your beloved pop singer recently wowed in Indian ethnic attire for the start cover of Harper's Bazaar India's latest release. The pictures from his latest photoshoot have created a buzz on the internet, and none of us can get enough of this traditional look.

Donning an array of exquisite ensembles from the bag of Manish Malhotra's collection, Zayn is all decked up as the desi munda, and we are here for his new avatar!

Zayn's first Manish Malhotra look featured a black sequined blazer with a black shirt and pants. The stunning jacket boasted of silver sequin embellishment and notch lapel collars. Accessorising himself in statement rings and silver earnings, he effortlessly slayed the traditional yet contemporary attire.

Another viral look from the photoshoot showcased a green bandhgala velvet jacket adorned with intricate floral threadwork. He styled the royal attire with a pair of matching silk shirts and velvet pants. Complementing the ethnic style with a watch and Christian Louboutin's black shoes, the "Pillow Talk" singer has already won millions of hearts with his traditional appearance.

Have you ever imagined Zayn in an Indian Sherwani? Well, if not, then no worries, because the top-charting singer graced a blue and white sherwani look from the designer Manish Malhotra for one of the photoshoot. The sherwani featured heavy white thread leaf-like embroidery, an open Mandarin collar, and full-length sleeves.

Reactions from the Desi fans

I never thought a guy in tattoos would look so perfect In a sherwani , bhai he’s literally so awesome. He could wear a potato sack and would still break the internet @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/An5YgiMYBZ — Indianzquads 𓊍 (@whoopziedaisuh) July 2, 2024

While Zayn's traditional look has set the internet ablaze, the fans are stunned by their favourite artist in the Indian look. Commenting on his latest photoshoot, a user wrote, "Man loves India and it shows". Other fans commented, "Damnn never thought I'd see zayn in sherwani again", and "Our Zaddy has been bejewelled".