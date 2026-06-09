Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar' Mumbai Shows Begin This Week: Dates, Timings, Ticket Prices & Here's How To Book Last Minute

Fans of stand-up comedy are in for a treat as renowned comedian Zakir Khan returns to Mumbai with his acclaimed show Papa Yaar. The special residency, scheduled across two consecutive weekends in June, marks the final leg of the tour before the comedian takes an extended break.

Hosted at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Papa Yaar is more than just a comedy performance. The show blends humor, nostalgia and heartfelt storytelling as Zakir reflects on fatherhood, family relationships and the life lessons that often go unspoken. Over the past year, the show has travelled to packed venues across India and internationally, including iconic stages such as Madison Square Garden in New York and Delhi's IG Stadium.

The Mumbai residency is being presented as the closing chapter of the successful tour, giving audiences one last opportunity to experience the show live before Zakir steps away from the stage for a while. Earlier, the comedian had spoken about taking a break to focus on his mental well-being and personal time, making these performances even more significant for fans.

The shows are scheduled across five days: June 12, 13 and 14, followed by June 19 and 20. To accommodate demand, two performances will be held each day, offering multiple opportunities for audiences to catch the live act.

Tickets are currently available online and several slots still remain open. Prices start at ₹999 for standard seating, while premium tickets for the highly sought-after evening shows on weekends are priced up to ₹6,499. Fans are advised to book early as several categories have already witnessed strong demand.

Show Details

Venue: NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Dates: June 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20, 2026

Timings: Two shows daily (4 PM & 7 PM)

Ticket Price:

Starting from ₹999 onwards

Booking Platform:

BookMyShow