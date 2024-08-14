'You Need Therapy', Woman Applies Poop To Her Face In A Bizzare Skincare Video

Canva

Skincare trends are only growing more bizarre by day. People believe the only reason influencers make these skincare routine videos is to go viral. But are these trends really worth any attention? In a very 'disgusting' video that is going viral, a woman is seen applying her feces as a face mask. Moreover, this is not the first time this influencer has outraged netizens with her skincare videos. Previously, her video where she was seen applying menstrual blood went viral and people only had ugly reactions to it for obvious reasons.

Who is the woman who applied poop to her face?

A Brazilian model named Débora Peixoto, who had previously sparked controversy over menstrual blood skincare is back with another disturbing skincare video. This time, she is seen applying her poop all over her face. Apparently, it is supposed to prevent aging according to this model.

While captioning her video, she wrote, "“The craziest thing I’ve ever done in my life, I smeared my feces on my face. I saw a study about it and decided to try it! It worked for me; my skin stopped flaking!” She evenly applied her feces on her face, which she had stored in a container and kept in the fridge, let it sit for a few minutes and then washed it off. She also said it worked for her.

What do experts have to say about this?

It is something they have called unsettling, disturbing and have condemned this act that is going viral in the name of skincare. While in a conversation with the New York Post, Dr Sophie Momen, a consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic in London said, “Of all the skincare ‘trends’, this is one of the strangest I have ever come across.” She also said, "There is absolutely no scientific benefit to your skin in using faeces as a face mask.”

Dr. Momen explained her concern on this bizarre trend and mentioned how this can cause food poisoning, viral infection and redness and discomfort on skin.