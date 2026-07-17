'You Cannot Record Video': Popular Bengaluru Restaurant Terminates Staff After Online Backlash Over Manhandling A Food Vlogger | VIDEO |

A popular Bengaluru-based casual dining chain, Truffles, has found itself at the centre of a social media storm after an unpleasant altercation between one of its staff members and two food vloggers went viral online. The incident, which reportedly took place at the restaurant's St. Marks Road outlet, sparked widespread criticism, with netizens accusing the establishment of mistreating customers and mishandling the situation.

According to the viral video shared by the creators, the two food vloggers had visited the restaurant to try its food and were seated at their table after receiving their order. As is common among content creators, they began recording themselves tasting and reviewing the dishes.

However, their filming was interrupted when a staff member, believed to be in a managerial role, approached them and asked them to stop recording immediately. In the video, the staff member can be heard telling the duo that recording videos inside the restaurant was not permitted.

During the exchange, he said, "This is not allowed here. This is not a public place. This is our food, you cannot record it."

Following the confrontation, the vloggers decided to leave the restaurant. They later began recording a video outside the premises, standing on the roadside. According to the food vlogger, the same staff member followed them outside, confronted them again and allegedly manhandled one of them by snatching away his phone.

The creators later shared the entire incident on social media, where the video quickly gained traction. The clip drew sharp criticism from users, many of whom questioned the restaurant's behaviour towards customers and content creators.

As the backlash intensified, Truffles issued a public apology and confirmed that disciplinary action had been taken against the employee involved.

The restaurant's statement read, "With regards to the incident that happened at Truffles, St. Marks Road, we sincerely apologise to the creators involved and understand that the situation was handled in an unacceptable manner that is not representative of the values that Truffles stands for.

The statement further read, "The service of the said staff has been terminated, following an internal review of the situation. We at Truffles believe that everyone should be treated with love and respect above anything else. Our team will be making the necessary enhancements to our training programs, and we will strive to ensure that incidents like this are never repeated."