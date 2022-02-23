You can now rent foam ball pits for your kids!

You'll find soft play areas around many malls across India, but now you can also have it for your kids in your own house.

The Beddy Bye Co. is the place to go to for everything, from ball pits to climbing blocks, you'll even find bumper cars.

This business came about when Shraddha Parikh, the owner of The Beddy Bye Co. was looking for a foam ball pit for her daughter to play in but couldn't find any in India.

Her mobile play rental offers ball pits in a wide variety of sizes and colours like pastels and even transparent and are made by soft foam, perfect for your child to play in for hours on end without worrying about getting hurt.

Ball pits are a great way to promote gross motor skills in your kid and it also aids in colour recognition and ofcourse it's a whole lot of fun.

They offer bumper cars made for kids from the age of 1-6 and also bounce houses in aesthetic colours for your kids birthday parties. Now your child's first birthday party doesn't have to be only for you, but your kid can also have fun.

You don't need a lot of space to rent a soft play area, 6ft x 6ft is all the space needed, and you can even make it as big as 12ft x 12ft.

You can leave your kids in the play area and get a breather for yourselves. The soft play services can be rented according to your needs, from 1 day events to a set-up at your house for 9-10 days. Find The Beddy Bye Co. on Instagram and rent soft play areas for your kids now!

