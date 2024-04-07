 You Can Get FREE El Salvador Passport If You Match This Criteria Which Only Less Than 0.1% People Do
In an X post, President Nayib Bukele stated that the country extends this offer to highly skilled workers like scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele recently announced that the region is offering as many as 5,000 free passports to people who fit into a mentioned criteria. In an X post, he stated that the Central American country extends this offer to highly skilled workers like scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad.

Noting that less than 0.1% of the local population managed to be in this category, the official extended the call for others to acquire passport and relocate to El Salvador. He expressed about giving them a full citizen status, including a provision to vote, for the betterment of the country.

"We will facilitate their relocation by ensuring 0% taxes and tariffs on moving families and assets. This includes commercial value items like equipment, software, and intellectual property," further read Bukele's post.

A passport of El Salvador is believed to be highly-priced, and according to reports, incomes equal to or greater than $150,000 initially had to pay a rate of 30% at the time of entry into the country. Addressing the recent move, a lawmaker was quoted in news reports as saying, “The initiative aims to stimulate domestic and foreign investment to boost the economy and generate better and more employment opportunities."

