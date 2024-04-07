You Can Get FREE El Salvador Passport If You Match This Criteria Which Only Less Than 0.1% People Do...

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele recently announced that the region is offering as many as 5,000 free passports to people who fit into a mentioned criteria. In an X post, he stated that the Central American country extends this offer to highly skilled workers like scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad.

We're offering 5,000 free passports (equivalent to $5 billion in our passport program) to highly skilled scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad.



This represents less than 0.1% of our population, so granting them full citizen status, including… — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 6, 2024

Noting that less than 0.1% of the local population managed to be in this category, the official extended the call for others to acquire passport and relocate to El Salvador. He expressed about giving them a full citizen status, including a provision to vote, for the betterment of the country.

"We will facilitate their relocation by ensuring 0% taxes and tariffs on moving families and assets. This includes commercial value items like equipment, software, and intellectual property," further read Bukele's post.

A passport of El Salvador is believed to be highly-priced, and according to reports, incomes equal to or greater than $150,000 initially had to pay a rate of 30% at the time of entry into the country. Addressing the recent move, a lawmaker was quoted in news reports as saying, “The initiative aims to stimulate domestic and foreign investment to boost the economy and generate better and more employment opportunities."