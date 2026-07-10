Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Everything To Know About Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Auspicious Muhurat And More

Yogini Ekadashi 2026 |

Yogini Ekadashi is a Hindu holy day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The festival is observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the waning phase of the moon in the month of Ashadha. It is a day for fasting and prayer, believed to cleanse sins and grant spiritual merit.

Devotees look forward to fasting on this day and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Yogini Ekadashi occurs on the 11th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashadha. It is a significant day for Hindus and is observed across India.

About Yogini Ekadashi 2026

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi

Begins – 08:16 AM on Jul 10, 2026

Ends – 05:22 AM on Jul 11, 2026

Significance

Yogini Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashis observed each year in the Hindu calendar and falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and devotees observe it with great faith, believing that sincere worship brings spiritual growth, prosperity, and freedom from past sins.

Yogini Ekadashi vrat

According to Hindu scriptures, observing the Yogini Ekadashi vrat is considered highly meritorious. It is believed to help devotees overcome obstacles, attain inner peace, and move closer to salvation (moksha). The significance of this Ekadashi is mentioned in the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, where Lord Krishna narrates its importance to King Yudhishthira. The day is also associated with seeking forgiveness for past mistakes and cultivating devotion, compassion, and self-discipline.

Rituals

On Yogini Ekadashi, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Many observe a day-long fast, consuming only fruits, milk, and other satvik foods, while some follow a strict nirjala (waterless) fast based on their tradition and health. Homes and temples are decorated, and idols of Lord Vishnu are worshipped with flowers, tulsi leaves, incense, lamps, and bhog. Devotees chant Vishnu mantras, recite the Vishnu Sahasranama, and read sacred scriptures.