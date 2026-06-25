Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Everything To Know About Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi And More About The Auspicious Day

Nirjala Ekadashi |

Nirjala Ekadashi is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This auspicious day is one of the most-awaited days in the Hindu calendar. Devotees look forward to fasting on this day and seek the blessings of the Lord. This Ekadashi is described as the one that occurs on the 11th lunar day of the waxing fortnight of the Hindu month of Jyestha. Nirjala Ekadashi is celebrated in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on June 26, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:42 PM on Jun 24, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:39 PM on Jun 25, 2026

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered the most powerful among all 24 Ekadashis observed throughout the year. According to Hindu scriptures, observing this fast with sincerity grants devotees the spiritual benefits of observing all Ekadashis combined.

The observance is closely associated with Bhima, one of the Pandava brothers from the Mahabharata. Unable to fast twice a month like his brothers, Bhima sought guidance from Sage Vyasa, who advised him to observe the Nirjala Ekadashi fast. Since then, it has also been known as Bhimseni Ekadashi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Puja vidhi of Nirjala Ekadashi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits) and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.