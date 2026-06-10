When Is Parama Ekadashi 2026? Everything To Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More

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Parama Ekadashi is one of the most sacred Ekadashi observances in Hinduism. It falls during the Adhik Maas (extra lunar month), considered highly auspicious for spiritual practices, charity, and devotion. Devotees observe a strict fast and worship Lord Vishnu on this day, seeking blessings for prosperity, peace, and liberation from past sins.

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Parama Ekadashi

According to religious beliefs, Parama Ekadashi occurs once every three years, making worship on this day particularly significant. Scriptures state that worshipping Lord Vishnu and reciting the Vishnu Chalisa on Parama Ekadashi alleviates many of life's hardships. It also opens the doors to happiness and prosperity, helping devotees achieve their desired results.

Parama Ekadashi 2026: Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, Parama Ekadashi will fall on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi begins: 12:57 AM on June 11, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi ends: 10:36 PM on June 11, 2026

Parana time on June 12: 5:42 AM to 8:17 AM

Dwadashi end moment: 7:36 PM

Significance of Parama Ekadashi

Parama Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Hindu scriptures, especially the Padma Purana, describe the immense spiritual merit associated with observing this vrat. Fasting and offering prayers on this day help devotees attain prosperity, remove obstacles, and receive divine blessings.

The day is also ideal for charitable acts, reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama, reading sacred texts, and engaging in meditation. Many devotees visit Vishnu temples and participate in bhajans and religious gatherings.

Rituals

On Parama Ekadashi, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer flowers, fruits, Tulsi leaves, and sweets to Lord Vishnu. Some observe a complete fast, while others consume only fruits and milk. The vrat concludes on Dwadashi with prayers, charity, and the breaking of the fast according to traditional customs. Parama Ekadashi remains a cherished occasion for spiritual growth, devotion, and self-discipline among Hindus worldwide.