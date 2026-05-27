When Is Padmini Ekadashi? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance & More About This Auspicious Day

Padmini Ekadashi | X/ @SrBachchan

Padmini Ekadashi is one of the most sacred Ekadashi fasts observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu during the Adhik Maas, also known as the extra lunar month in the Hindu calendar. The day holds special spiritual significance as it occurs only during Adhik Maas, which appears once every two to three years. According to Hindu beliefs, observing the Padmini Ekadashi vrat with devotion helps devotees attain peace, prosperity, and liberation from sins.

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Padmini Ekadashi 2026

Padmini Ekadashi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, devotees spend the day chanting Vishnu mantras, reading sacred texts, and visiting temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that fasting and worshipping on this day increases happiness and prosperity and fulfils wishes. This year, the Padmini Ekadashi fast falls on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:10 AM on May 26, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:21 AM on May 27, 2026

On May 28, Parana Time - 05:42 AM to 07:56 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 07:56 AM

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Padmini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The Padmini Ekadashi Vrat Katha is also known as the Kamala Ekadashi Vrat Katha. It is believed that those who observe this fast attain children, redemption from sins, and the fulfilment of all desires. According to legends, there was a King Kritavirya of the Haihaya dynasty who had a thousand queens, but none of them bore any children.

The king tried many things but failed. Finally, the king and his most beloved queen, Padmini of the Ikshvaku dynasty, handed over the responsibility of the kingdom to their minister and went to Gandhamadana Mountain to perform rigorous penance. On the other hand, the queen got to know about this Ekadashi vrat and performed all the rituals, and due to this, the queen finally bore a child.