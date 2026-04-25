Mohini Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day

Mohini Ekadashi 2025 | Canva

Mohini Ekadashi is an important Hindu observance that falls during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Vaishakha month. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his enchanting Mohini avatar, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the power of divine illusion. This Ekadashi is observed during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. This festival falls every year in April or May.

About Mohini Ekadashi

Mohini Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashis, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Mohini form. On Mohini Ekadashi, devotees pray to Lord Vishnu, particularly in his beautiful form, Mohini. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu is believed to have appeared in female form (Mohini) to distribute the divine nectar (Amrit) during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean). On this day, devotees observe a fast, abstain from certain foods, and pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to seek divine blessings.

Mohini Ekadashi 2026: Date and time

According to the Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 06:06 PM on April 26, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:15 PM on April 27, 2026

On April 28, Parana Time - 05:50 AM to 08:20 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 06:51 PM

Lord Vishnu | X/ @Krishnavallabhi

Rituals

On Mohini Ekadashi, devotees should wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Visit Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temples, and special pujas and bhajans are organised. Reading or listening to the Ekadashi vrat katha is considered highly auspicious. Charity, including donating food, clothes, and essentials to the needy, is also encouraged.

The fast is usually broken the next day, on Dwadashi, after performing morning rituals. Observing Mohini Ekadashi with devotion is believed to bring prosperity, harmony, and liberation from past sins, making it a spiritually significant occasion for millions of devotees across India.