When Is Ganga Dussehra In 2026? Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained

Ganga Dussehra | Instagram/ Manya Jain

Ganga Dussehra, also known as Ganga Dashara, is a sacred Hindu festival which is observed on the 10th day of the waxing moon in the month of Jyestha, which usually falls between May to June. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Ganga, who is believed to descend from heaven to Earth to purify the souls of King Bhagiratha's ancestors, and that is why the significant day is believed that devotees should perform rituals for ancestors.

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About Ganga Dussehra

Ganga Dussehra is also known as 'Gangavataran' and is a significant Hindu festival. On this day, devotees gather along the banks of the Ganges to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek blessings from the sacred river. On this day, devotees should take a holy dip in the river Ganga. This celebration holds great significance in Indian culture and religious belief, as the Ganga is revered as a sacred river that purifies the soul and grants salvation.

Ganga Dussehra 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Dashami Tithi Begins - 04:30 AM on May 25, 2026

Dashami Tithi Ends - 05:10 AM on May 26, 2026

Hasta Nakshatra Begins - 04:08 AM on May 26, 2026

Hasta Nakshatra Ends - 05:56 AM on May 27, 2026

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Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip in River Ganga. Take a pot filled with water and mix it with Gangajal (Ganga water) and offer Arghaya to the Sun and Lord Shiva. Offer charity and food to the needy on Ganga Dussehra, as it is considered auspicious.

Read Also When Is Ganga Saptami In 2026? Know Date And Importance Of The Auspicious Festival

Perform rituals of Pitru Paksha

The main rituals of Pitru Paksha consist of providing Pinda Daan (rice offerings), Tarpan (water offerings), and nourishing Brahmins, cows, birds, or the less fortunate. Dishes like kheer, puri, and seasonal vegetables are typically made and offered. Practising simplicity, charity, and abstinence during this time is also customary, as it is seen as a period of spiritual contemplation and family responsibility.