When Is Ganga Saptami In 2026? Know Date And Importance Of The Auspicious Festival

Ganga Saptami | Pinterest

Ganga Saptami is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the sacred River Ganga, revered as a goddess in Hindu tradition. Every year, the holy festival is celebrated on the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha and holds deep spiritual significance for devotees across India. It is believed that on this auspicious day, Goddess Ganga appeared on Earth and that is why worshipping her on this day brings peace to one's ancestors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ganga Saptami 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be celebrated on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Saptami Tithi Begins - 10:49 PM on Apr 22, 2026

Saptami Tithi Ends - 08:49 PM on Apr 23, 2026

Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat - 10:52 AM to 01:22 PM

Ganga Dussehra on Monday, May 25, 2026

River Ganga in Uttarakhand | Uttarakhand Tourism

Ganga Saptami linked to Hindu mythology

According to Hindu beliefs, Ganga Saptami marks the day when Goddess Ganga descended from the heavens to Earth. It is believed that on this day, the river was liberated from the powerful flow of Lord Shiva’s locks, making her accessible to humankind. This divine event is considered highly auspicious, symbolising purity, salvation, and the washing away of sins.

Rituals

The method of worshipping Maa Ganga is very simple. To observe this day, wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip in River Ganga. If not possible then bathe at home by mixing Gangajal (Ganga water) with normal water. After this, take water in a copper pot and add Gangajal to it and offer it to the Sun God.

Perform the puja rituals on Ganga ghats which bring peace to ancestors. Also visit Goddess Ganga and Lord Shiva temple. Offer Gangajal water to Shivalinga and perform the puja rituals in your home too. Chant the Ganga mantra, "Om Namo Gangayai Vishvarupini Narayani Namo Namah," at least 108 times and end your puja by performing puja rituals.