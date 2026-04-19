When Is Matangi Jayanti 2026? Know Date, Puja Timings, Significance And Why Devotees Worship Goddess Matangi

Matangi Jayanti 2026 | Photo Attribution: Drik Panchang

Matangi is a Hindu goddess who is also considered one of the Mahavidyas, ten Tantric goddesses, and an aspect of the Hindu Divine Mother. The goddess is considered to be the Tantric form of Sarasvati, the goddess of music and learning. Matangi governs speech, music, knowledge and the arts. Matangi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Matangi. Keep on reading to know more about Goddess Matangi, correct date, significance and more.

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About Goddess Matangi

Goddess Matangi is revered as the goddess of speech, music, knowledge and inner power. She is often associated with Saraswati but holds a unique place in Tantric traditions. Her worship is prescribed to acquire supernatural powers, especially gaining control over enemies. She is believed to bless devotees with eloquence, artistic talent, intellect and the ability to overcome negativity.

Students, artists, musicians and spiritual seekers especially worship Goddess Matangi for her divine grace. Goddess Matangi is also known as Tantric Saraswati because of her similarities to Goddess Saraswati. Rati, Preeti, Manobhava, Kriya, Kshudha, Ananga Kusum, Ananga Madan and Madan Lasa are the eight Shakti of Goddess Matangi.

Matangi Jayanti 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:49 AM on April 19, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:27 AM on April 20, 2026

Goddess Matangi mantra

On the day of Matangi Jayanti, devotees should recite Goddess Matangi mantra.

अक्षवक्ष्ये महादेवीं मातङ्गी सर्वसिद्धिदाम्।

अस्याः सेवनमात्रेण वाक्-सिद्धिं लभते ध्रुम्॥

Akshavakshye Mahadevim Matangi Sarvasiddhidam।

Asyah Sevanamatrena Vak-Siddhim Labhate Dhrum॥

Rituals

On this day, devotees should begin the day with an early bath and offer prayers to the goddess with flowers, fruits, sweets and incense. Chanting Matangi mantras and reciting sacred texts form an important part of the worship. Many devotees also observe fasting and perform puja during the auspicious muhurat. It is necessary to offer green-coloured items. On this day, devotees seek blessings for wisdom, speech, creativity and prosperity. End your puja ritual by meditation.