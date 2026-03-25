Chaitra Navratri 2026: Kanya Pujan Time, Date & Significance Of Day Nine Dedicated To Maa Siddhidatri

Chaitra Navratri |

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival which is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga, including Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Day nine of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri. On this day, devotees perform one of the important rituals, and that is Kanya Bhojan. Keep on reading to know date, timings and more.

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Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

Chaitra Navratri culminates with the worship of Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day, also known as Maha Navami or Navami. This day holds immense spiritual importance and is marked by the ritual of Kanya Pujan, where young girls are revered as manifestations of the goddess. Goddess Siddhidatri is the ninth and final form of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a combination of two Sanskrit words: Siddhi means divine powers and perfection, and Datri means giver. The goddess is believed to have originated from the left side of Lord Shiva, manifesting as Shakti. She represents spiritual completion and is worshipped by humans and gods.

Maa Siddhidatri Devi | FPJ

About Kanya Pujan

Kanya Pujan is one of the most important rituals which is performed mostly on the ninth day of Navratri. Although some people do the Kanya Pujan ritual on Ashtami or Saptami. Some do it on day six or five of Navratri. This is the day when devotees who observe a nine-day fast break their fast after performing havan, puja and feeding young girls, that is Kanjak or Kanya Pujan.

Kanya Pujan 2026: Date and time

Ashtami and Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26, and the Navami of Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated on Friday, March 27, 2026. That means Kanya Pujan will be observed on Friday, March 27, 2026. Young girls are considered manifestations of Goddess Durga. It is believed that feeding girls on this day brings happiness, peace and prosperity to the home. It is essential to have nine girls during the Kanya Bhojan.