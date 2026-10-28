Yash Channels His On-Screen Ravana Avatar With A Striking Gold Brooch Featuring 10-Headed Ravana At Ramayana Part 1 LA Premiere | X

Actor Yash grabbed attention with his striking fashion choice at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana Part 1, bringing a touch of mythology to contemporary red-carpet style. Known for his powerful screen presence, the actor made a statement with a gold brooch featuring the 10-headed Ravana, the iconic character he portrays in the upcoming mythological epic.

The accessory stood out as a thoughtful tribute to his on-screen avatar, blending Indian mythology with modern fashion. The 10-headed Ravana special motif carries strong visual symbolism, associated with the legendary king of Lanka in the Ramayana.

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Yash's gold brooch steals the spotlight

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana Part 1, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, held its grand premiere in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026. The film's lead cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, along with the team, graced the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. However, one thing that stole the spotlight was Yash's unique gold brooch. His gold brooch added a narrative element to his look. Rather than being just a decorative piece, the accessory connected his public appearance with the character he is set to portray on screen.

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Ravana-inspired accessory complements all-black look

The actor, who plays Ravana, was seen in an all-black ensemble, completing his look with black sunglasses. Talking about the brooch, the intricate design featuring Ravana's ten heads made the brooch a distinctive fashion detail, drawing attention to the actor's transformation into one of Indian mythology's most recognisable figures. The choice also highlighted how costume-inspired elements and symbolic accessories can become an extension of a film's visual identity beyond the screen.

Read Also Rakul Preet Singh Makes A Case For Colourful Ethnic Wear At Ramayana Event

When will Ramayana be released in theatres?

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, on the occasion of Diwali. The second part will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2027.