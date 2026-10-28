Rakul Preet Singh Makes A Case For Colourful Ethnic Wear At Ramayana Event

By: Rahul M | October 28, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a mustard-yellow saree that brought a vibrant, festive touch to her traditional look at the recent Ramayana event
The multi-toned pallu featured white dotted detailing and statement borders that followed the regal design of the saree
Intricate multicoloured patterns in red, green and gold added richness and traditional appeal to the saree
She paired it with a short-sleeved blouse featuring colourful threadwork, embellishments and scalloped sleeve edges
Gold jhumkas, statement stacked kadas and a few bold rings completed her ethnic ensemble
Her makeup was equally stunning with a glowing skin, defined eyes, glossy lips and a tiny pink bindi
Rakul styled her dark hair in a half-up, half-down look with loose waves and face-framing strands
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