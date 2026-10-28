Rakul Preet Singh Makes A Case For Colourful Ethnic Wear At Ramayana Event

By: Rahul M | October 28, 2026

Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a mustard-yellow saree that brought a vibrant, festive touch to her traditional look at the recent Ramayana event

The multi-toned pallu featured white dotted detailing and statement borders that followed the regal design of the saree

Intricate multicoloured patterns in red, green and gold added richness and traditional appeal to the saree

She paired it with a short-sleeved blouse featuring colourful threadwork, embellishments and scalloped sleeve edges

Gold jhumkas, statement stacked kadas and a few bold rings completed her ethnic ensemble

Her makeup was equally stunning with a glowing skin, defined eyes, glossy lips and a tiny pink bindi

Rakul styled her dark hair in a half-up, half-down look with loose waves and face-framing strands

Thanks For Reading!

Khushi Kapoor Brings Regal Glamour In A Custom Cut-Out Ensemble With Statement Choker At Mumbai...
Find out More