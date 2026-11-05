Yamunotri Dham Winter Closure 2026: Temple Doors To Close On November 11; Know Where Devotees Can Seek Darshan During The Season

Yamunotri Dham Winter Closure 2026: Temple Doors To Close On November 11 In Uttarakhand; All You Need To Know |

Yamunotri is one of the significant pilgrimage sites which is also part of the Chota Char Dham Yatra, situated in Uttarakhand. While this is particularly dedicated to Goddess Yamuna (the holy river), others include Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. Yamunotri Dham opened its doors for devotees to seek darshan on April 19, 2026, and is set to be closed for the winter season. According to the Uttarakhand government, the doors of the temple will be closed on November 11, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. Let's understand everything in detail.

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Yamunotri Dham to close for winter

Yamunotri Dham, one of the sacred and significant Dhams among the four, is set to be closed on Wednesday, November 11, around 8:30 AM. The day will coincide with Bhai Dooj. The auspicious festival is celebrated on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartika. So, if you are planning to seek darshan of the deity, then visit before November 11.

Yamunotri Dham |

Where to seek darshan in winter?

After the ceremonial closure of the temple, the idol of Goddess Yamuna will be carried in a traditional palanquin which is decorated with flowers. You must be thinking why the idol moves from temples in winter and the temples remain closed, so the answer is because Yamunotri becomes inaccessible due to heavy snowfall and that is why, through doli, the deities are moved safely to lower altitudes for the winter in Kharsali village and returned to the high-altitude shrines for the summer. Kharsali village is the winter abode of Goddess Yamuna, so devotees can visit to seek darshan in winter in Kharsali village, also known as Khushi Math, which is located in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

About Yamunotri Dham

Yamunotri Temple, situated at an altitude of about 3,293 metres, is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, the sister of Yamaraj, the god of death. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Yamuna protects devotees from untimely death and purifies the soul. The temple is also known for the Surya Kund, a hot water spring where pilgrims cook rice and potatoes as prasad.