Gangotri Dham To Shut Its Doors On November 10 As Winter Approaches; Here's What You Should Know | Canva

Gangotri Dham, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, is set to close its doors for the winter season on November 10, 2026. The annual closure marks an important phase in the Char Dham Yatra calendar, as falling temperatures and heavy snowfall make access to the high-altitude Himalayan shrine increasingly difficult during the winter months. According to the portals of Gangotri Dham, the temple doors will be closed at 12:05 pm. But when the temple is closed, where can devotees seek darshan of the deity? Keep on reading to find the details.

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Gangotri Dham to be closed in November

For this year, the closure date of Gangotri Dham has been announced. According to the portals of Gangotri Dham, the temple's doors will be shut after Diwali, on November 10 at 12:05 pm.

The temple closes annually as winter sets in across the Himalayan region. The area experiences a significant drop in temperatures, and snowfall can make roads and trekking routes difficult to navigate. The seasonal closure is part of a longstanding religious tradition followed at several Himalayan temples.

Where to seek darshan of Goddess Ganga after the Dham closure?

As the temple doors' closure date has been announced by the portals of Gangotri Dham, one question remains in mind: where to seek Maa Ganga's darshan then? After the temple is closed, the deity is then ceremonially moved to the Ganga Temple in Mukhba village, which is the winter abode of the deity, where she resides for the next six months. Here, devotees can continue to offer prayers during the months when the main shrine remains inaccessible. Mukhba holds considerable religious significance for residents of the region and pilgrims who visit to seek the goddess's blessings during winter.

About Gangotri Dham

Gangotri Temple is located in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand at an altitude of around 3,100 metres, and it is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. According to Hindu mythology, this is the place where Goddess Ganga descended to Earth after Lord Shiva released the river from his matted locks to reduce the force of her fall. The present temple, built in white granite, is believed to have been constructed by Gorkha commander Amar Singh Thapa in the 18th century. The shrine remains open for six months and closes during winter due to heavy snowfall.

What should devotees know?

Pilgrims planning to visit Gangotri Dham should keep the November 10 closure date in mind and check official announcements regarding temple timings, rituals and travel arrangements before beginning their journey.

The closure of Gangotri Dham is part of the seasonal transition observed across Uttarakhand's Himalayan pilgrimage circuit. Devotees are advised to plan their visits accordingly and follow local authorities' guidance on weather conditions and road accessibility.