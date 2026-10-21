Rudranath Temple Closes For Winter Amid Vedic Chants And Prayers; Know Where Devotees Can Seek Darshan | X

Rudranath is one of the significant Panch Kedars located in the Rudraprayag district. Every year, thousands of devotees and trekkers undertake the challenging yet spiritually fulfilling journey to seek blessings at the ancient shrine, which sits at an altitude of over 11,000 feet. The temple closed for the winter season on Saturday. Devotees who had come to see the deity on the occasion of the closing of the doors bid an emotional farewell with cheers. Since the doors of Rudranath will be closed, where can you seek darshan of the deity? Keep on reading more about it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rudranath Temple closes for winter

On Saturday, October 17, 2026, the doors of Rudranath were closed for the winter season following traditional Vedic rituals and prayers. Devotees gathered to bid farewell to Lord Rudranath with chants and devotion. The process of closing the doors began at 5 PM on Saturday evening amid religious rituals and concluded around 8 PM. Before closing the doors, priests performed Rudranath Abhishek, shringar puja and other religious rituals.

Palanquin arrives at Gopinath Temple

After the doors of the Rudranath Temple close for the winter, the ceremonial palanquin (doli) carrying Lord Rudranath halts for the night at the Jwala Temple in Devaldhar before arriving at the Gopinath Temple in Gopeshwar, where the deity is installed for the next six months of winter worship. Gopeshwar is the winter abode of Rudranath, where the deity remains for the next six months of winter worship. On Monday, October 19, the utsav doli of Rudranath reached Gopinath Temple.

Rudranath | Char Dham Tourism

Where to seek Rudranath darshan in winter?

Despite the closure of Rudranath, if you still want to seek blessings of the deity, then you have to visit the historic Gopinath Temple located in Gopeshwar in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Here, daily darshan is open throughout the winter season (typically from the third week of October until mid-May). Built between the 9th and 11th centuries by the Katyuri dynasty, this ancient stone temple houses a Swayambhu Shiva Linga and a revered Ashtadhatu Trishul (eight-metal trident).

Rudranath: A must-visit destination

The journey to Rudranath Temple is known not only for its religious significance but also for its scenic beauty. Pilgrims pass through dense forests, green valleys, and picturesque mountain trails, making it one of the most unique spiritual treks in India. The peaceful surroundings and spiritual atmosphere attract both devotees and nature lovers alike. The nearest major town connected by road is Gopeshwar in Chamoli district. Travellers can reach Gopeshwar from cities such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun through buses and taxis. The nearest railway station is in Rishikesh, while Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun is the closest airport.