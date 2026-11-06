World's Highest Shiva Temple, Tungnath, Closes For Winter; Here's Where Devotees Can Seek Darshan | X

Tungnath, which is not just the world's highest Lord Shiva temple but also part of Panch Kedar, is situated in Uttarakhand. It is situated at an altitude of approximately 3,680 metres and sits below the Chandrashila peak. Other Panch Kedar temples include Kedarnath Temple, Rudranath Temple, Kalpeshwar Temple and Madhyamaheshwar, all located in Uttarakhand. The temple, which was opened on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, officially closed in November 2026. Where can devotees seek darshan now? Keep on reading to know more in detail.

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Tungnath temple closes for winter

On Friday, November 6, 2026, the temple doors officially closed for the winter, following the puja and ritual chants. But why does the temple get closed in winter? Due to extreme snowfall and harsh, sub-zero temperatures that make the region inaccessible and unsafe for pilgrims. During that time, the idol of Baba Tungnath is moved to Makkumath village, which serves as the winter seat for worship, and after the winter season is over, following tradition, the sacred doli (palanquin) of Lord Tungnath is moved from Markandeshwar Temple in Makku Math back to the temple.

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Where can devotees seek winter darshan?

Markandeshwar Temple in Makku Math is the winter abode of Lord Shiva. Devotees who want to seek darshan of the deity in winter can visit the temple, where the deity will be residing for the next six months.

About Tungnath-Chandrashila

Tungnath is the highest Lord Shiva temple in the world, which stands at an altitude of about 3,680 metres. The temple also carries great mythological importance. As per legend, after the Mahabharata war, the Pandavas sought Lord Shiva's blessings to seek forgiveness for their sins. To avoid them, Shiva transformed into a bull and vanished into the earth. It is believed that different parts of his body appeared at five places, now known as the Panch Kedar. At Tungnath, his arms (bahu) are said to have surfaced.